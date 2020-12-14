Stocks

PPFAS’ long-term MF to go ‘flexi cap’

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 14, 2020 Published on December 14, 2020

PPFAS Mutual Fund, sponsored by Parag Parikh Financial Advisory Services, plans to rename its Long Term Equity Fund as Flexi Cap Fund. Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund will invest up to 35 per cent in the overseas market. Since the inception, the fund has given 17.60 per cent CAGR. Neil Parag Parikh, Chairman and CEO, PPFAS MF said: “We will continue to manage the money the way we have been managing. A flexicap strategy will allow the fund manager to invest wherever value and opportunities are available without restrictions.” Besides the flagship scheme, PPFAS Mutual Fund offers liquid fund and an ELSS.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 14, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.