PPFAS’ long-term MF to go ‘flexi cap’

PPFAS Mutual Fund, sponsored by Parag Parikh Financial Advisory Services, plans to rename its Long Term Equity Fund as Flexi Cap Fund. Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund will invest up to 35 per cent in the overseas market. Since the inception, the fund has given 17.60 per cent CAGR. Neil Parag Parikh, Chairman and CEO, PPFAS MF said: “We will continue to manage the money the way we have been managing. A flexicap strategy will allow the fund manager to invest wherever value and opportunities are available without restrictions.” Besides the flagship scheme, PPFAS Mutual Fund offers liquid fund and an ELSS.