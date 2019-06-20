PSP Projects bags orders worth ₹607 cr from institutional and residential projects

PSP Projects has received new work orders worth ₹607.04 crore (excluding GST) for institutional and residential projects from various clients. Thse include a ₹601.40-crore project for the construction of flat-type highrise buildings-cum-commercial units, including onsite development of nfrastructure services, aimed at economical weaker sections at Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. The total work orders received during FY20 (till date) on standalone basis amount to ₹762.65 crore, the company further said. Shares of PSP Projects slipped 0.49 per cent to ₹520.40 on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Thursday.