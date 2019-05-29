Punjab National Bank shares continue to fall; tank over five per cent

Shares of Punjab National Bank (PNB) fell by over five per cent on Wednesday even as the lender narrowed its loss to Rs 4,750 crore during the fourth quarter of fiscal ended March 2019.

The scrip dropped 4.99 per cent to close at Rs 81.90 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). During the day, it declined 5.56 per cent to Rs 81.40.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares tumbled 5.16 per cent to close at Rs 81.75.

In terms of traded volume, 36.95 lakh shares were traded on the BSE during the day, while over 5 crore shares changed hands on the NSE.

The scrip of PNB had fallen by 3.5 per cent on Tuesday.

The state-owned bank on Tuesday reported narrowing of its loss to Rs 4,750 crore during the March quarter.

The scam-hit lender had posted highest ever loss of Rs 13,417 crore in January-March period of 2017-18.