PVR Inox has announced the launch of its four-screen cinema in Hyderabad with 4K laser projection in all auditoriums.

Located at Prism Mall, the newly-owned cinema features 4K laser projection, advanced Dolby ATMOS immersive surround sound and Next Gen 3D system.

Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR Inoxm said, “With the launch of our Gachibowli multiplex, we hope to create a space where movie lovers can come together, share experiences, and forge lasting memories through the magic of the silver screen.”

“With our new INOX Prism Mall multiplex, we are not just offering cutting-edge 4K laser projection and plush comfort, but also creating a vibrant space where entertainment seamlessly blends with the district’s lifestyle,” said Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR Inox Ltd.

PVR Inox stock rose 1.23 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹1,469.55 as of 3.10 pm.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit