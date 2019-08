Rachana Singi, part of the promoter group of Qgo Finance (formerly Parnami Credits), proposes to sell up to 5,75,645 shares, representing 8.28 per cent of the share capital of the company on August 8 (to non-retail investors) and on August 9 (to retail investors) through an offer-for-sale on the BSE. The aims of the sale is to meet SEBI’s minimum public shareholding norm. The floor price for the offer is ₹22, it said. The stock last traded on August 5 and closed at ₹14.95.