RailTel Share Price Highlights: RailTel stock rallied 12% on Friday following the receipt of contract from South Central Railway for telecommunication works amounting to ₹20.22 crore. The stock closed at ₹475.70 on the NSE, higher by 9.49%. 

  • June 21, 2024 15:37

    RailTel stock closing figures

    On Friday, shares of RailTel Corporation of India closed at ₹475.70 on the NSE, higher by 9.49%.

    On the BSE, the stock was up by 9.48% to close at ₹475.60.

  • June 21, 2024 14:52

    Stock in focus: RailTel Corporation of India 

    RailTel stock trades at ₹479.80 on the NSE, higher by 10.44% as of 2.50 pm.

    On the BSE, the stock jumped 10.50% to trade at ₹480 as of 2.51 pm.

  • June 21, 2024 13:49

    RailTel Corporation of India surged 11.34% on the NSE, trading at ₹483.70 as of 1.47 pm.

  • June 21, 2024 13:04

    Shares of RailTel Corporation of India trades at ₹476.50 on the NSE, higher by 9.68%. The stock has earlier hit a 52-week high at ₹491.45 on the NSE on February 28, 2024.

  • June 21, 2024 12:30

    RailTel share price update

    RailTel stock trades at ₹475.70 on the NSE, higher by 9.49% as of 12.27 pm. 

    On the BSE, the stock is up 9.75% to trade at ₹476.75.

  • June 21, 2024 11:31

    RailTel share price in focus

    RailTel stock trades at ₹484.05 on the NSE, higher by 11.42% as of 11.28 am.

  • June 21, 2024 10:42

    RailTel stock trades at ₹475.60 on the NSE, higher by 9.47% as of 10.40 am.

  • June 21, 2024 10:41

  • June 21, 2024 10:37

    RailTel Corporation of India stock in focus 

    Top gainers on the BSE as of 10.30 am include RailTel, trading higher by 10.50%.

  • June 21, 2024 10:23

    RailTel stock jumps 12.20% to trade at ₹487.45 on the NSE as pf 10.21 am.

  • June 21, 2024 10:05

    RailTel stock has rallied 10.24% on the NSE to trade at ₹478.95 as of 10.03 am.

  • June 21, 2024 10:03

    RailTel Corporation stock in focus

    RailTel Corporation stock rallied 8.36% on the NSE, trading at ₹470.75 as of 9.40 am. Company had received work order from South Central Railway for telecommunication works amounting to ₹20.22 crore.

