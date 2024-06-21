RailTel Share Price Highlights: RailTel stock rallied 12% on Friday following the receipt of contract from South Central Railway for telecommunication works amounting to ₹20.22 crore. The stock closed at ₹475.70 on the NSE, higher by 9.49%.
- June 21, 2024 15:37
RailTel stock closing figures
On Friday, shares of RailTel Corporation of India closed at ₹475.70 on the NSE, higher by 9.49%.
On the BSE, the stock was up by 9.48% to close at ₹475.60.
- June 21, 2024 14:52
Stock in focus: RailTel Corporation of India
RailTel stock trades at ₹479.80 on the NSE, higher by 10.44% as of 2.50 pm.
On the BSE, the stock jumped 10.50% to trade at ₹480 as of 2.51 pm.
- June 21, 2024 13:49
RailTel Corporation of India surged 11.34% on the NSE, trading at ₹483.70 as of 1.47 pm.
- June 21, 2024 13:04
Shares of RailTel Corporation of India trades at ₹476.50 on the NSE, higher by 9.68%. The stock has earlier hit a 52-week high at ₹491.45 on the NSE on February 28, 2024.
- June 21, 2024 12:30
RailTel share price update
RailTel stock trades at ₹475.70 on the NSE, higher by 9.49% as of 12.27 pm.
On the BSE, the stock is up 9.75% to trade at ₹476.75.
- June 21, 2024 11:31
RailTel share price in focus
RailTel stock trades at ₹484.05 on the NSE, higher by 11.42% as of 11.28 am.
- June 21, 2024 10:42
RailTel stock trades at ₹475.60 on the NSE, higher by 9.47% as of 10.40 am.
- June 21, 2024 10:41
- June 21, 2024 10:37
RailTel Corporation of India stock in focus
Top gainers on the BSE as of 10.30 am include RailTel, trading higher by 10.50%.
- June 21, 2024 10:23
RailTel stock jumps 12.20% to trade at ₹487.45 on the NSE as pf 10.21 am.
- June 21, 2024 10:05
RailTel stock has rallied 10.24% on the NSE to trade at ₹478.95 as of 10.03 am.
- June 21, 2024 10:03
RailTel Corporation stock in focus
RailTel Corporation stock rallied 8.36% on the NSE, trading at ₹470.75 as of 9.40 am. Company had received work order from South Central Railway for telecommunication works amounting to ₹20.22 crore.
