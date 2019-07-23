Rana Kapoor and Morgan Credits pledge YES Bank shares

YES Bank co-founder and promoter, Rana Kapoor, and promoter entity, Morgan Credits (MCPL), have pledged 7.34 per cent stake in the private sector lender.

These shares have been pledged in favour of Milestone Trusteeship Services Pvt Ltd, the debenture trustee for the benefit of the holders of debentures issued by MCPL, it said in a regulatory filing.

Kapoor has pledged his entire 4.31 per cent stake in YES Bank, amounting to 10 crore shares. MCPL also pledged 3.03 per cent of the total equity, which equals 7.02 crore shares.