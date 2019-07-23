Stocks

Rana Kapoor and Morgan Credits pledge YES Bank shares

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on July 23, 2019 Published on July 23, 2019

Burgeoning problem YES Bank had identified Rs. 10,000 crore in stressed accounts in the realty, infrastructure, media and entertainment sectors in the March quarter. The stressed accounts rose to Rs. 29,470 crore in the June quarter

YES Bank co-founder and promoter, Rana Kapoor, and promoter entity, Morgan Credits (MCPL), have pledged 7.34 per cent stake in the private sector lender.

These shares have been pledged in favour of Milestone Trusteeship Services Pvt Ltd, the debenture trustee for the benefit of the holders of debentures issued by MCPL, it said in a regulatory filing.

Kapoor has pledged his entire 4.31 per cent stake in YES Bank, amounting to 10 crore shares. MCPL also pledged 3.03 per cent of the total equity, which equals 7.02 crore shares.

Published on July 23, 2019
stocks and shares
Yes Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
TVS Motor hits over 2-1/2-year low on Q1 profit slide