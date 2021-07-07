Redington board okays 1:1 bonus

The board of Redington India has approved a bonus issue of one equity share of ₹2 each for every share (1:1) held in the company. This bonus issue will be subject to the approval of shareholders and other approvals, the company informed the stock exchanges.

The record date to identify eligible shareholders to be allotted bonus shares has been fixed as August 20.

Shares of Redington (India), after rising to as high as ₹330 during intra-day on the BSE, closed at ₹316.40, up 3.38 per cent over the previous day's close.