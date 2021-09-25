Reliance Infra to raise $100 m via FCCB

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Anil Ambani-led Reliance Infrastructure plans to raise $100 million through issue of foreign currency convertible bonds on private placement maturing in 2031. The issue will have a coupon of 4.5 per cent. The FCCBs will be convertible into equity shares of ₹10 each of the company in accordance with the terms of the FCCBs at a price of ₹111 (including a premium of ₹101) per equity share, said the company. In July, the company raised ₹551 crore through preferential allotment of up to 8.88 crore equity shares and convertible warrants to promoters and VFSI Holdings Pte, an affiliate of Varde Investment Partners, LP. Meanwhile, the company has appointed Sandeep Khosla as Chief Financial Officer as the current CFO Pinkesh Shah is being moved to a new assignment as President, Bangladesh Project in Reliance Power. Khosla, who is a Chartered Accountant, has 20 years of experience, said the company.
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...