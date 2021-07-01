Reliance Securities: SEBI confirms ban on 19 entities in front running case

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has passed a confirmatory order barring 19 entities, including individuals, from the securities market till further orders in a case of front-running activities related to Reliance Securities.

In August 2020, market regulator had passed an interim order barring 27 individuals and entities from the capital market after it unearthed a major case of front running by some dealers of Reliance Securities Ltd and their connected entities by using their prior access to sell and buy orders by Tata Absolute Return Fund (Big client).

In the confirmatory order SEBI has reiterated the ban on 19 individuals and entities including Harshal Vira, Bhavesh Gandhi, Abhijeet Jain, Ketan Parekh, Anish Bagadia, Mukesh Parekh, Rutul Shah, Mukesh Jain, Meena Ramniklal Vira from buying, selling or dealing in the securities market or associating themselves with securities market, either directly or indirectly, in any manner whatsoever till further directions. However, SEBI has revoked the earlier directions against Foram Gandhi and directed to release ₹4.26 lakh from the escrow account to her in the latest order.

In the latest 75-page order, SEBI said a detailed investigation in the matter is in progress which may bring out additional roles of omission or commission of the entities, if any.

Also read: SEBI fines 4 entities for non-genuine trades in illiquid stock options segment on BSE

In the interim order, SEBI had directed 27 individuals and entities to deposit ₹4.49 crore (gained through front running orders) in an escrow account.

Regulator's internal surveillance system had generated front running alerts against Meena Ramnilal Vira, in December 2019 and January 2020. After preliminary examination between December 2019-April 2020, SEBI found that around 99 per cent trades of Tata Absolute Return Fund, a scheme of Tata AIF, in value terms were executed through Reliance Securities.

The big client was placing orders through three dealers -- Harshal Ramnik Vira, Bhavesh Gandhi and Abhijeet Nandkumar Jain. They were privy to the non-public information to impending orders of the big client. SEBI had found the trading pattern showed front running by them through various entities during the examination period.