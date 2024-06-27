Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd has received a letter of acceptance from North Central Railway for a contract worth ₹72.73 crore.

It pertains to the provision of EI-based automatic signaling with continuous track circuiting and other associated works along with suitable indoor alterations in electronic interlocking /RRI/PI stations enroute in Dhaulpur Gwalior Section of Jhansi division of North Central Railway.

Shares of RVNL traded at ₹408 on the NSE, down by 0.27 per cent as of 2.38 pm. The stock has hit a 52-week high at ₹431.80 on June 24, 2024.