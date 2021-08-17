SEBI eases disclosure burden of companies

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), on Tuesday, removed certain disclosure requirements for acquirers and promoters of companies.
Companies will not have to disclose a stake purchase or sale of up to 5 percent by promoters or anybody else to the stock exchanges as systems at the depository will do this on their own. This will also ease the penalty burden on companies, since SEBI imposed fines when companies became lax with disclosures.
Under the new rule, some of the disclosure requirement over an acquisition or sale of 5 percent shares in a company and any change of 2 per cent thereafter, annual shareholding disclosures and creation or invocation or release of encumbrance (pledge) shares will not be required, SEBI said. The amendment will be effective from April 1, 2022. Under the new system driven disclosures (SDD), exchanges will disseminate data based on its aggregation from depositories without human intervention.
SEBI has also amended other listing obligations. The amendments pertain to issuers who have listed non-convertible debt securities, non-convertible redeemable preference shares, perpetual debt instruments and/ or perpetual non-cumulative preference shares. Only emails of annual reports and other documents will have to be sent to holders of non-convertible securities by companies, the SEBI said.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
Unlike relationships with friends and families, our work relationships are not unconditional
As birds perform acrobatic aerial displays, insects and beetles helicopter under green canopies, and buffaloes ...
The spirited 22-year-old woman, who earned the sobriquet Radioben, was an integral part of the underground ...
On India’s 75th Independence Day, can cultivating a design-backed ecosystem put the country on a steep growth ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...