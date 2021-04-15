SEBI may extend term of SK Mohanty

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Santosh Kumar Mohanty, the incumbent whole time member (WTM) of SEBI, is likely to get another extension, sources told BusinessLine. Mohanty has been working with SEBI for over six years and his current term ends in June.
Also, the term of Ananta Barua, another WTM, will end in August. SEBI had called for new applications for the WTM post but the response from outside candidates has been tepid, the sources said.
Mohanty, a former income tax official, had joined SEBI from the erstwhile commodity market regulator FMC. In FMC, Mohanty oversaw the probe into the NSEL scam under the tutelage of the then commodity market regulator Ramesh Abhishek. In SEBI, he was first made an executive director and then became the WTM. For most part of his tenure at SEBI, Mohanty looked after market regulations and the commodity derivatives department. However, in a change of portfolio a few months ago, the market regulations and commodity derivatives department were handed over to another WTM G Mahalingam. Two other WTMs whose terms end this year include Mahalingam and Madhabi Puri Buch. Mahalingam was appointed as WTM for a period of five years while Buch came in 2017 for three years. Last year, Buch was given a one year extension. Two executive directors in SEBI are keen to apply for WTM’s post in the coming months, said the sources.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
Expect the unexpected when musicians of different traditions come together for a duet
On Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day, a chronicler recalls slices of an isolated year gone by and realises that ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...