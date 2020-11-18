Sensex crosses 44,000 mark; Nifty tests 12,900

Time to step up carbon trading
Now is the opportunity for Indian companies to start looking to benefit from carbon offsets keenly, say ...
Equity benchmark Sensex crossed the 44,000 mark for the first time in early trade on Wednesday, tracking gains in financial stocks amid largely positive cues from other Asian markets and persistent foreign fund inflow.
After touching its lifetime intra-day high of 44,051.66, the 30-share BSE index was trading 55.15 points or 0.13 per cent higher at 44,007.86.
Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 19.10 points or 0.15 per cent to 12,893.30.
PowerGrid was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 1 per cent, followed by SBI, M&M, L&T, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and ONGC.
On the other hand, HUL, Titan, Tech Mahindra, Nestle India and TCS were among the losers.
In the previous session, BSE Sensex settled 314.73 points or 0.72 per cent higher at its new closing record of 43,952.71. Nifty too finished 93.95 points or 0.74 per cent up at its lifetime peak of 12,874.20.
Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth ₹4,905.35 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.
“Domestic markets look to be flat amid mixed global trends. However, Nifty is poised to touch the psychological 13,000 mark shortly as underlying strength remains intact,” said Arjun Yash Mahajan, Head Institutional Business at Reliance Securities.
Improved prospects of corporate earnings will continue to aid mid-cap and small-cap stocks to outperform large caps in the near term and rotational trade is also expected to remain visible, he noted.
The Supreme Court’s hearing on interest on loan moratorium is scheduled for later in the day, which may have an impact on bank stocks, Mahajan added.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were trading higher in mid-session deals, while Tokyo was in the red.
Bourses in the US ended on a negative note in overnight sessions.
Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading flat at USD 43.75 per barrel.
Now is the opportunity for Indian companies to start looking to benefit from carbon offsets keenly, say ...
AI-powered software helps in the efficient implementation of solar projects
The best things come in small packages, and this one lacks neither in power nor features despite being tiny
Uninterrupted micro-grid power helped villagers in West Champaran sustain business during Covid-19
In only two of out the last five years, have at least 5 out of the top 10 Muhurat picks of investors given ...
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Allcargo Logistics at current levels. The stock ...
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...