Sensex down 241 pts, Nifty below 17,300

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Benchmark indices were trading in the red during the afternoon on Wednesday amid profit-booking.
Market witnessed further correction on Wednesday after opening on a weak note amid weak global cues. Indices were dragged primarily by IT stocks. Auto, FMCG and Pharma also witnessed profit-booking.
Markets likely to witness firm trend; profit booking seen at higher levels
At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 58,038.26, down 241.22 points or 0.41 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 58,372.94 and a low of 57,988.47. The Nifty 50 was trading at 17,291.90, down 70.20 points or 0.4 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 17,383.40 and a low of 17,283.20.
Grasim, Kotak Bank, BPCL, UPL and PowerGrid were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Divi’s Lab, Nestle India, Eicher Motors, Wipro and Britannia were the top laggards.
On the sectoral front, a majority of indices were in the red. While bank stocks rebounded sharply, IT, auto, FMCG, pharma and realty faced increased pressure.
Invest19 plans to launch gateway for NRIs to invest in Indian stock market
Nifty Bank was up 0.56 per cent. Nifty Private Bank and Nifty PSU Bank were up 0.58 per cent and 0.93 per cent, respectively.
Meanwhile, Nifty IT was down 1.02 per cent. Nifty Auto was down 0.84 per cent. Nifty FMCG was down 0.68 per cent and Nifty Pharma was down 0.64 per cent while Nifty Realty was trading 0.56 per cent lower.
Broader indices were in the green.
Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.01 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.43 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.34 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.33 per cent.
The volatility index rose 0.20 per cent to 14.93.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
From cauliflower cakes, sushi cakes to prawn cakes, international and regional cuisines have a range of ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...