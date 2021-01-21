Sensex hits 50,000 mark

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
S&P BSE Sensex, India's key equity benchmark index, hit the 50,000 mark on Thursday in a few minutes within the opening of the trading session. The Sensex touched a high of 50,126. At around 9.50 am, the index was trading with gains of 300 points or 0.6 per cent at 50,016. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have purchased stocks worth more than $ 20 billion in the cash segment since October last year. Sensex had managed to gain nearly 95 per cent since the low it had touched in March 2020 on the back of COVID pandemic.
Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj-Auto, Ultratech Cement, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Tech Mahindra and Titan Company were among the top Sensex performers.
US President Joe Biden has assured a massive stimulus in the US, which is keeping the global stock markets buoyant. Biden will be taking oath today and shortly unveil the stimulus, expected to be worth trillions of dollars. In India, expectations are that government will announce measures to boost economic growth in the upcoming Union Budget on February 1, 2021.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy The New India Assurance Company (NIACL) stock at current ...
₹1490 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1475146015051520 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff ...
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
‘You ready to go to work?’ Joe Biden had asked Kamala Harris before naming her as his running mate. ‘Oh my ...
Writer Narendra’s latest book, rich with vignettes from Bastar and his native village in Uttar Pradesh, ...
On the eve of his 86th birthday, a peek into an interview-based book that reveals the actor’s many moods, ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...