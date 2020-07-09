Sensex, Nifty advance as metals, banking stocks attract buying

Will indomethacin be the rescue drug for Covid-19 in India?
It’s an old, inexpensive anti-inflammatory drug that can address cough, a key cause of infection spread
The markets opened on a positive note on Thursday taking cues from strong US markets as the tech-laden Nasden achieved record closing high yesterday. According to traders, market participants are still anxious about the rising coronavirus cases in India and its impact on the economy.
Sectors that made significant gains in today’s opening session include IT, Metals, Banking and Realty.
Top gainers were Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, HindUni Lever and Asian Paints, rising between 1 and 3 per cent in early trades.
After opening higher at 36,450.69, the Sensex rose immediately to a high of 36,541.53.
At 9.30 am, the BSE benchmark Sensex was being quoted higher by 145.11 points, or 0.40%, at 36,474.12,
On the NSE, the Nifty was up 37 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 10,742.70.
The BSE Metal index climbed 193.45 points to 7,627.74, while the BSE Banking registered 258 points gain, up by 1%, to 25,806.27.
On the NSE front, the advancing shares are higher at 39, while the number of decliners was at 11, indicating considerable strength in the market.
