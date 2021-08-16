Sensex, Nifty close at record high but weakness continues in mid and small-caps

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Benchmark indices scaled new peaks on Monday, but the broader markets continued to remain under pressure with several stocks hitting the lower freeze.
BSE Sensex and Nifty, after opening on a weak note following global cues, managed to recover during the first half, recording new highs, extending gains further during the day, led by metals and oil & gas stocks.
The BSE Sensex, after recording a new all-time high of 55,680.75, closed at a record high of 55,582.58, up 145.29 points or 0.26 per cent. It hit an intraday low of 55,281.02. The Nifty 50 closed at 16,563.05, up 33.95 points or 0.21 per cent, after recording a new high of 16,589.40. It recorded an intraday low of 16,480.75.
The breadth of the market, however, was in favour of the decliners. As many as 2,128 stocks declined on the BSE, as compared to 1,166 stocks that advanced, while 137 remained unchanged. Furthermore, 429 stocks hit the lower circuit as compared to the 331 stocks that were locked in the upper circuit. Besides, 250 stocks touched 52-week high level and 40 touched a 52-week low
Narendra Solanki, Head-Equity Research (Fundamental), Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers, said, Indian markets started mixed tracking Asian markets as China economic data disappointed with retail sales rising lower-than-expected 8.5 per cent in July. Also, geopolitical concerns in Afghanistan kept investors on bay.
Advance-decline ratio continued to be weak. This along with lower-than-recent-average volumes on August 16 suggests that action is concentrated in a few scrips. Nifty could continue its gradual grind upwards, while the broader market continues to see rotational profit booking, said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.
Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Britannia and IOC were the top gainers on the Nifty 50, while Maruti, Shree Cements, Eicher Motor, Powergrid and Bajaj Auto were the top laggards.
On the sectoral front, auto, pharma and PSU bank remained under pressure, oil & gas, metals and financial services gained.
Nifty Auto was down 0.88 per cent at closing, while Nifty Pharma was down 0.60 per cent. Nifty PSU Bank was down 0.99 per cent.
Nifty Metal was up 1.48 per cent, while Nifty Oil & Gas was up 0.93 per cent. Nifty Financial Services was up 0.41 per cent.
The broader market remained under pressure. The Nifty Midcap 50 was down 0.39 per cent at closing, while the Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 0.63 per cent.
The S&P BSE Midcap was down 0.18 per cent, while the S&P BSE Smallcap was down 0.57 per cent.
The volatility index rose 3.59 per cent to 13.46.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
Unlike relationships with friends and families, our work relationships are not unconditional
The spirited 22-year-old woman, who earned the sobriquet Radioben, was an integral part of the underground ...
On India’s 75th Independence Day, can cultivating a design-backed ecosystem put the country on a steep growth ...
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...