Sensex, Nifty open higher; Axis Bank, L&T top gainers

It is a positive start for Indian equities on Friday.

At 9.15 am, the Sensex is up 189 points at 39,302, while Nifty added 50 points at 11,610.

Axis Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Grasim, ICICI Bank and Tata Steel are trading higher, while Tata Motors, HeroMoto Corp, JSW Steel, HDFC Bank and Britannia are trading lower.

Among sectors, except for FMCG and IT, all other sectors are trading higher lead by Nifty PSU Bank index.