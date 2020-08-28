Stocks

Sensex, Nifty open higher; Axis Bank, L&T top gainers

Our Bureau/Agencies | Updated on August 28, 2020 Published on August 28, 2020

It is a positive start for Indian equities on Friday.

At 9.15 am, the Sensex is up 189 points at 39,302, while Nifty added 50 points at 11,610.

Axis Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Grasim, ICICI Bank and Tata Steel are trading higher, while Tata Motors, HeroMoto Corp, JSW Steel, HDFC Bank and Britannia are trading lower.

Among sectors, except for FMCG and IT, all other sectors are trading higher lead by Nifty PSU Bank index.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 28, 2020
stocks and shares
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.