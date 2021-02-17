Sensex, Nifty slip as financial stocks fall

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Indian shares retreated from record highs on Wednesday as investors sold off high-flying financial stocks and Nestle slid after disappointing earnings.
The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.35% at 15,261.95by 0355 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.42% lower at 51,883.07.
The top three drags on the Nifty 50 were HDFC Bank, mortgage lender HDFC and Axis Bank, followed by Nestle India, which fell 4%.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone gained 4.6% after it earmarked $1.4 billion to develop a new port.
Other Asian stock markets were also largely weaker, after amixed close on Wall Street overnight.
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
A new play recreates the extraordinary life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt
In 2011, during their 36th annual conference, Unesco delegates decided that World Radio Day will be celebrated ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...