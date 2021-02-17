Stocks

Sensex, Nifty slip as financial stocks fall

Reuters BENGALURU | Updated on February 17, 2021 Published on February 17, 2021

Indian shares retreated from record highs on Wednesday as investors sold off high-flying financial stocks and Nestle slid after disappointing earnings.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.35% at 15,261.95by 0355 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.42% lower at 51,883.07.

The top three drags on the Nifty 50 were HDFC Bank, mortgage lender HDFC and Axis Bank, followed by Nestle India, which fell 4%.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone gained 4.6% after it earmarked $1.4 billion to develop a new port.

Other Asian stock markets were also largely weaker, after amixed close on Wall Street overnight.

