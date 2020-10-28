Sensex, Nifty trade flat as key stocks turn mixed

Stock market indices opened slightly lower and was trading flat on Wednesday on mixed movement in key heavy-weighted stocks. While banking, financials and metals declined marginally, other sectors such as telecom, power, energy and healthcare gained in early session.

According to traders, investors turned cautious following weakness in global equities amid worries over Covid-19 infections and upcoming US elections.

At 9.45 am, the 30-share index Sensex was quoted at 40551.56 points, up by 29.29 points, or 0.07 per cent, from its previous close of 40522.10. and the NSE Nifty too gained 25.30 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 11,914.70.

The market breadth was clearly negative on the BSE. Out the 2,894 share traded today, the declining scrips were higher at 1,499, and the number of advancing shares was 1,243.

Asian shares and US stock futures fell on wednesday on Wednesday as worries of coronavirus infections in the United States and Europe, while uncertainty over next week's US elections added to a “risk off” tone.

Japanese shares fell on Wednesday, pulled down by worries that surging coronavirus cases in Europe and the United States could further damage an already-battered global economy.