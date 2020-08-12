Stocks

Sensex slides over 200 points in opening session

PTI | Updated on August 12, 2020 Published on August 12, 2020

Nifty also on the back foot

Mumbai, August 12 Sensex falls 243.24 points to 38,163.77 in opening session; Nifty declines 69.60 points to 11,252.90.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 12, 2020
BSE
NSE
stocks and shares
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.