Sensex up 194 points intraday, Nifty breaches 17,600 briefly

Benchmark indices were trading marginally higher during the afternoon on Wednesday, led by financials and oil & gas stocks.

Market opened on a positive note amid mixed global cues. Indices extended gains in the first half. Auto and IT stocks faced pressure.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 58,858.82, up 194.49 points or 0.33 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 58,968.12 and a low of 58,564.75. The Nifty 59 was trading at 17,569.20, up 65.85 points or 0.38 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 17,600.60 and a low of 17,485.05.

The volatility index dipped 12.37 per cent to below 16 at 15.79.

ONGC, Adani Ports, Coal India, Powergrid and ICICI Bank were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Maruti, Infosys, Cipla, Tata Consumer and Tech Mahindra were the top laggards.

Financials, oil & gas in focus

On the sectoral front, financials, oil & gas and realty stocks gained while auto, IT stocks and pharma & healthcare stocks faced pressure.

Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services were up 1.41 per cent and 1.17 per cent, respectively. Nifty Private Bank was up 1.43 per cent while Nifty PSU Bank was up 1.65 per cent. Nifty Oil & Gas was up 1.30 per cent while Nifty Realty was up 1.20 per cent.

Meanwhile Nifty Auto was down 0.54 per cent while Nifty IT was down 0.55 per cent. Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare Index were down 0.20 per cent and 0.27 per cent, respectively.

Broader indices

Broader indices were in the green, outperforming the benchmarks.

Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.66 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 1.48 per cent.

The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.40 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 1.23 per cent.