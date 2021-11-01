Sensex up 338 points intraday, Nifty above 17,700

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The benchmark indices were trading higher in the afternoon session on Monday led by metals and IT.
The market started the month on a positive note, tracking global markets. It extended gains in the first half, witnessing across-the-board buying.
At 1 pm the BSE Sensex was trading at 59,645.25, up 338.32 points or 0.57 per cent. It recorded an intra-day high of 59,830.31 and a low of 59,355.12. The Nifty 50 was trading at 17,792.35, up 120.70 points or 0.68 per cent. It recorded an intra-day high of 17,833.60 and a low of 17,697.10.
IndusInd Bank, Grasim, Bharti Airtel, Hindalco and Dr Reddy’s were the top gainers on the Nifty 50, while UPL, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever and Reliance were the top laggards.
The market recovered after ending lower for three consecutive sessions last week amid sustained FII selling and concerns over rich valuations, among other factors. Moving forward, an important factor that is likely to influence the market are the new IPOs, according to experts.
“Over-subscriptions in attractive IPOs is draining money from the secondary market. So, FII selling and IPOs have emerged as headwinds for the market in the short-term. Investors may wait for the market to consolidate before taking fresh investment decisions," said Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
On the sectoral front, all indices were in the green. Realty stocks gained focus, with Nifty Realty up 5.27 per cent. Nifty Metal was up 2.49 per cent, while Nifty IT was up 1.62 per cent.
Financials, pharma and healthcare and consumer durables also gained. Nifty Bank was up 0.61 per cent, Nifty Private Bank was up 0.91 per cent, the Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare Index were up 0.96 per cent and 1.10 per cent, respectively. Nifty Consumer Durables was up 1.01 per cent.
The broader indices were also in the green. Nifty Midcap 50 was up 1.06 per cent, while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.75 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 1.02 per cent, while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.70 per cent.
The volatility index rose 1.17 per cent to 17.63
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...