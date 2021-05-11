SGX Nifty indicates 200 points decline for Nifty

A three-pronged transformation
Indian markets are expected to open bearish on Thursday, amidst concern over Covid impact and weak global cues. The SGX Nifty, which currently rules at 14,783 (8 am IST) on the Singapore Stock Exchange, indicates at least 200 points gap-down opening for Nifty futures, which on Monday closed at 14,984.65
The US markets, after opening on a firm note on Monday failed to sustain the gains and closed in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped marginally, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq crashed over 1 per cent and 2 per cent respectively. Tracking the US markets, the Japan’s Nikkei is down 2.5 per cent in early trade on Tuesday. Other markets such as Korea, Australia, Taiwan and China are down between 0.8 per cent and 1.5 per cent.
Resurgence of the second COVID wave has dented sentiments and weakened FY22E earnings visibility. Management commentaries from the on-going 4QFY21 earnings season clearly indicate that demand would moderate, especially post the second half of April. Thus earnings downgrades are increasing vis-à-vis upgrades, said domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal in a note.
According to Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities, “Notwithstanding some adverse impact on economic activities for in 1Q-FY22, a sharp pickup in capital expenditures in current fiscal is still on the cards. Hence, earnings recovery in FY22E still remains promising. Therefore, any near-term possible correction in the market should be treated as opportunity of bargain trading. Investors must focus on quality stocks with robust earnings visibility and margins of safety.”
InterGlobe Aviation: The board of Directors of InterGlobe Aviation has approved the raising of funds for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹3,000 crore through an issue of equity shares by way of a Qualified Institutions Placement subject to approval of the company's shareholders and receipt of applicable regulatory approvals.
The board of Punjab National Bank has approved opening of Qualified Institutional Placement issue and fixed the floor price at ₹35.51 a share. Earlier, SS Mallikarjuna Rao, Managing Director & CEO, PNB had said that the bank will look for an opportune time to raise ₹ 3,212 crore.
Sangam Renewables, which will change its name as Waaree Renewables Technologies Limited, has approved the divestment of the 31,880,100 equity shares of ₹10 each held in Waacox Energy Private Limited, a material subsidiary company to Aditya Birla Renewables Limited at price not less than ₹13.05 a equity share amounting to total consideration not less than ₹41.60 crore.
Nxtdigital has entered into an agreement with SITI Networks for sharing of its infrastructure facility through Headend-in-the-Sky (HITS) platform.
Modison Metals: As a part of future modernisation and expansion plans, Modison Metals Limited has bought land, valued at ₹5.40 crore, near company's factory premises at Vapi, Gujarat.
Results Calendar:Alembic, Andhra Paper, BASF India, Bliss GVS Pharma, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Firstsource Solutions, Godrej Consumer Products, Granules India, Huhtamaki India, Kalpataru Power Transmission, KEC International, Linde India, Magadh Sugar & Energy, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, Matrimony.com, Neuland Laboratories, Orient Abrasives, Pervasive Commodities, Remedium Lifecare, Savani Financials, Shreyans Industries, Siemens, Solid Containers, Stovec Industries, Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics, Transcorp International, Ultracab (India) and Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility will announce their quarterly earnings on Tuesday.
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Musicians looking forward to a concert-filled 2021 are largely in despair, but some are hoping to make the ...
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...