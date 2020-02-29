Stocks

Company news: Shoppers Stop

| Updated on February 29, 2020 Published on February 29, 2020

Shoppers Stop has informed the exchanges that the company on Friday opened a Shoppers Stop store at IP Sigra Mall, Varanasi. With the opening of this store, the company now has 90 Shoppers Stop stores (including five airport stores) under its operations. Shares of the company closed at ₹380.25, down a marginal 0.76 per cent from its previous close on the BSE.

Published on February 29, 2020
Shoppers Stop Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
What to watch: Chalet Hotels: No room in MSCI Small Cap Index