Shri Keshav Cements: Rights issue on Monday

The rights issue of Shri Keshav Cements and Infra Ltd will open for subscription on Monday. The company plans to issue of up to 68.71 lakh shares at ₹41 a share for an amount aggregating to ₹28.17 crore. Eligible equity shareholders (as on record date September 19) will receive 1,341 equity shares for every 1,000. The rights issue will close for subscription on October 14. Shareholders of the company will closely monitor the response to the issue.

