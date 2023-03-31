Over 2.4 crore shares of Shriram Properties or 14.1% of its equity changed hands in a block deal on the NSE on Friday for a total value of around ₹134 crore, exchange data showed.

The deal was done at ₹55.05 a share.

Shares of the real estate developer that had opened 5.4 per cent higher at ₹58.40, soared over 10 per cent to hit a high of ₹61.40 in early deals.

Dealers said that a foreign private equity fund had sold stake in the company. TPG Asia held 9.86 per cent stake in the company as on December 31, 2022, Omega TC Sabre Holdings held 9.7 per cent, while WSI/WSQI V (XXXII) Mauritius Investors held 14.27 per cent stake.

Buyers were also private equity firms, sources said.

At 9.49 am, shares of Shriram Properties were up nearly 9 per cent on the NSE at ₹60.35.