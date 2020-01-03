Shriram Transport to continue to tap overseas markets for funding: S&P

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool: a multi-functional air purifier
Air Pollution is a year-round problem in India, and definitely in the capital, New Delhi. Though we tend to ...
Shriram Transport Finance’s upsizing of multi-currency global medium-term notes programme will further diversify its funding profile, S&P Global Ratings said.
Shriram Transport Finance Co (STFC) has upsized the programme to USD 3 billion from USD 2 billion, the rating agency said in a statement.
It believes that STFC will continue to tap international bond markets.
SFTC has diversified its sources through overseas and domestic retail bond issuances in the past year.
Overseas debt increased to 12 per cent of the total borrowings as of September 30, 2019, from three per cent a year ago.
STFC has also relied on securitisation during this time, which increased to 25 per cent of borrowings from 19 per cent, the agency said.
“In our view, domestic funding and liquidity conditions remain tight given the cycle of easy liquidity and low cost of funds has reversed for Indian finance companies in the past year,” it added.
Houdini act of former Renault-Nissan Chairman leaves the world gasping, and Japan embarrassed
VW group has specific roles for its various brands
Steffen Knapp, Director, believes the integration translates into greater focus for the carmaker
High costs and little price correction may heighten the sector’s woes, but rental market holds promise
Here are a few steps that can help your buck travel far in the new year, and beyond
The government and RBI have rung in 2020 by showering greater benefits for non-cash payments
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Jindal Steel & Power at current levels. The ...
The resilience of the Iranian woman keeps her visible and engaged in public spaces, despite many restrictions
A recent Unesco distinction raises a toast to a city that prides itself for its history of culinary riches
This week we look back at 2019. BLink’s year-end quiz!The year gone by1 In August, which 22-year-old Indian ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...