Six of top-10 companies add over Rs 1 lakh crore in m-cap

Six of the 10 most valued domestic companies together added Rs 1,03,625.35 crore in market capitalisation last week, with Reliance Industries accounting for over half of the gains.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 572.91 points or 1.59 per cent.

While RIL, TCS, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Infosys and HDFC witnessed a jump in their valuation, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC and ICICI Bank finished with losses.

The valuation of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) zoomed Rs 57,688.58 crore to reach Rs 11,90,857.13 crore.

HDFC Bank’s market valuation jumped Rs 17,102.22 crore to Rs 6,06,867.94 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) advanced Rs 12,088.43 crore to Rs 5,22,481.19 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added Rs 8,499.15 crore to its valuation to reach Rs 8,33,648.55 crore.

The market capitalisation of Infosys rose by Rs 8,177.58 crore to Rs 3,32,980.71 crore, while that of HDFC climbed Rs 69.39 crore to Rs 3,27,189.91 crore.

In contrast, ITC witnessed an erosion of Rs 16,041.36 crore from its valuation to stand at Rs 2,38,838.05 crore.

Bharti Airtel’s valuation declined by Rs 3,491.56 crore to Rs 3,13,530.88 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank dipped Rs 791.52 crore to Rs 2,67,039.65 crore.

The valuation of ICICI Bank tumbled Rs 420.94 crore to reach Rs 2,33,361.95 crore.

RIL maintained its top spot in the list of the 10 most valuable Indian companies, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC and ICICI Bank.