Six of top-10 companies add over Rs 1 lakh crore in m-cap

A rainbow-tinged sanitation makeover
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
Six of the 10 most valued domestic companies together added Rs 1,03,625.35 crore in market capitalisation last week, with Reliance Industries accounting for over half of the gains.
During the last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 572.91 points or 1.59 per cent.
While RIL, TCS, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Infosys and HDFC witnessed a jump in their valuation, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC and ICICI Bank finished with losses.
The valuation of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) zoomed Rs 57,688.58 crore to reach Rs 11,90,857.13 crore.
HDFC Bank’s market valuation jumped Rs 17,102.22 crore to Rs 6,06,867.94 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) advanced Rs 12,088.43 crore to Rs 5,22,481.19 crore.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added Rs 8,499.15 crore to its valuation to reach Rs 8,33,648.55 crore.
The market capitalisation of Infosys rose by Rs 8,177.58 crore to Rs 3,32,980.71 crore, while that of HDFC climbed Rs 69.39 crore to Rs 3,27,189.91 crore.
In contrast, ITC witnessed an erosion of Rs 16,041.36 crore from its valuation to stand at Rs 2,38,838.05 crore.
Bharti Airtel’s valuation declined by Rs 3,491.56 crore to Rs 3,13,530.88 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank dipped Rs 791.52 crore to Rs 2,67,039.65 crore.
The valuation of ICICI Bank tumbled Rs 420.94 crore to reach Rs 2,33,361.95 crore.
RIL maintained its top spot in the list of the 10 most valuable Indian companies, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC and ICICI Bank.
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
Gujarat farmers now have a digital aid to boost production of the cash crop
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
New all-electric SUV coupe to be launched in 2021; this will be the 7th EV from the German luxury brand
Times are tough, and conmen keep coming up with new tricks. Be on your guard
Investors should be cautious as long as the Nifty 50 tests a key resistance at 10,830
The downturn in new vehicle sales provides a good entry point, but keep a close watch
It is a good investment option if you can hold on to your units till maturity
The lockdowns were meant to hasten the return to the old normal, but almost six months after the novel ...
A Chennai-based venture helps executives pick up leadership skills on the trot
As many experience a swell of creative flow during the lockdown, some others feel a numbing exhaustion
Military tactics aside, India’s response to the Galwan face-off with China could lead to economic and ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...