Six of top-10 firms add Rs 65,060 crore in m-cap

Many tunnels, no water
Construction of tunnels to connect what will be the world’s tallest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir’s ...
Six of the 10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 65,060.30 crore in market valuation last week, with RIL and HDFC emerging as the biggest gainers.
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI were the other winners in the top-10 list, while TCS, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), Infosys and ITC suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.
The market cap of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), the country’s most valued firm, jumped Rs 17,439.74 crore to Rs 10,03,147.26 crore.
HDFC’s valuation zoomed Rs 15,435.51 crore to Rs 4,06,705.23 crore and that of SBI climbed Rs 11,512.75 crore to reach Rs 2,96,921.83 crore.
The m-cap of HDFC Bank zoomed Rs 9,089.48 crore to Rs 6,91,457.21 crore and that of ICICI Bank advanced Rs 8,210.91 crore to Rs 3,47,551.97 crore.
Kotak Mahindra Bank’s valuation rose by Rs 3,371.91 crore to Rs 3,23,236.17 crore.
In contrast, the valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) dropped Rs 19,231 crore to Rs 7,77,381.54 crore.
The m-cap of HUL plunged Rs 4,372.92 crore to Rs 4,34,109.76 crore and that of ITC fell Rs 2,027.73 crore to Rs 2,96,971.03 crore.
Infosys also witnessed a decline of Rs 1,660.8 crore in its m-cap to stand at Rs 3,02,882.73 crore.
In the list of top-10 firms, RIL retained its number one spot, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, ITC and SBI.
In the broader market, the BSE 30-share Sensex advanced 564.56 points or 1.39 per cent last week.
Construction of tunnels to connect what will be the world’s tallest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir’s ...
How quilting discarded clothes is being used to empower women
Manipur’s rich plant wealth is a gift to mankind that needs to be nurtured with care, says biotech ...
Sometime last year when TVS sent out the four-valve 160 for a ride, it was immediately impressive. From the ...
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
The benchmark indices rallied strongly,but key barrier needs to be surpassed
Lubricant maker Gulf Oil Lubricants India has managed to hold its own despite the downturn in the automotive ...
The stock has plummeted more than 50 per cent in value since October 2018
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...