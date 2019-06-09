Six of top-10 firms lose Rs 34,590 cr in m-cap

My Five: Farshid Cooper
Six of the 10 most valued domestic firms together lost Rs 34,590 crore in market valuation last week in a sluggish broader market.
While Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ITC, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank suffered an erosion in market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), HDFC and Infosys finished with gains.
SBI’s m-cap dropped Rs 9,727.83 crore to Rs 3,04,909.35 crore and that of RIL tumbled Rs 9,159.92 crore to Rs 8,33,773.72 crore. The market valuation of TCS tanked Rs 6,716.76 crore to reach Rs 8,17,625.87 crore and that of ICICI Bank plunged Rs 4,224.43 crore to Rs 2,68,847.85 crore. ITC’s market cap declined by Rs 3,371.12 crore to Rs 3,38,215.65 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank fell by Rs 1,389.95 crore to Rs 2,88,708.23 crore.
In contrast, the m-cap of HUL zoomed Rs 10,055.5 crore to Rs 3,96,504.96 crore and that of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 7,211.09 crore to Rs 6,68,007.04 crore. HDFC added Rs 4,614.95 crore in its valuation to stand at Rs 3,80,389.02 crore while Infosys gained Rs 1,092.24 crore to reach Rs 3,23,016.95 crore.
During the last week, the Sensex fell 98.30 points to 39,615.90.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL remained at the number one position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ITC, Infosys, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank.
