Six of top-ten companies lose ₹64,419 cr in m-cap

PTI New Delhi | Updated on December 29, 2019 Published on December 29, 2019

RIL takes biggest hit

Six of the 10 most valued Indian companies suffered a combined erosion of ₹64,419.10 crore in market valuation last week, with RIL taking the biggest knock.

While TCS, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI and ITC were the other firms which witnessed a decline in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, HDFC, HUL, ICICI Bank and Infosys emerged as gainers.

The valuation of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) tumbled ₹36,291.90 crore to ₹9,77,600.27 crore.

HDFC Bank’s market cap plunged ₹11,666.10 crore to ₹6,98,266.18 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) tanked ₹9,155.82 crore to ₹8,24,830.44 crore.

The m-cap of ITC fell ₹5,241.22 crore to ₹2,91,238.23 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank slipped ₹1,528.55 crore to ₹3,21,960.76 crore.

SBI’s valuation dipped ₹535.48 crore to ₹3,00,982.52 crore.

In contrast, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) topped the gainers’ chart, with its market cap rising by ₹6,992.28 crore to reach ₹4,22,659.93 crore.

ICICI Bank added Rs 2,371.84 crore to its valuation to stand at Rs 3,55,415.68 crore.

The m-cap of Infosys went up by ₹2,050.79 crore to ₹3,13,769.82 crore, while that of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) advanced ₹616.97 crore to ₹4,22,127.53 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL continued to lead the chart, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HDFC, HUL, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India (SBI) and ITC.

During the last holiday-shortened week, the BSE Sensex declined 106.4 points or 0.25 per cent.

