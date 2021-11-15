SJS Enterprises makes tepid debut; declines over 6% after listing

Shares of SJS Enterprises on Monday made a tepid debut against the issue price of ₹542.

On BSE, it listed at ₹540, a decline of 0.36 per cent from the issue price. It then dipped 6.13 per cent to ₹508.75. On NSE, it listed at par with the issue price at ₹542.

Price band

The initial public offer of SJS Enterprises was subscribed 1.59 times on the last day of subscription on November 3. The ₹800-crore IPO had a price band of ₹531-542 a share.

SJS Enterprises is a leading player in the Indian decorative aesthetics industry, offering a wide range of aesthetics products in the country.

It is a "design-to-delivery" aesthetics solutions provider with the ability to design, develop and manufacture a diverse product portfolio. It caters to the requirements of the two-wheeler, passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, consumer appliance, medical devices, farm equipment and sanitary ware industries.