Stocks

SJS Enterprises makes tepid debut; declines over 6% after listing

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 15, 2021

The ₹800-crore IPO had a price band of ₹531-542 a share

Shares of SJS Enterprises on Monday made a tepid debut against the issue price of ₹542.

On BSE, it listed at ₹540, a decline of 0.36 per cent from the issue price. It then dipped 6.13 per cent to ₹508.75. On NSE, it listed at par with the issue price at ₹542.

Price band

The initial public offer of SJS Enterprises was subscribed 1.59 times on the last day of subscription on November 3. The ₹800-crore IPO had a price band of ₹531-542 a share.

SJS Enterprises is a leading player in the Indian decorative aesthetics industry, offering a wide range of aesthetics products in the country.

It is a "design-to-delivery" aesthetics solutions provider with the ability to design, develop and manufacture a diverse product portfolio. It caters to the requirements of the two-wheeler, passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, consumer appliance, medical devices, farm equipment and sanitary ware industries.

Published on November 15, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like