SpiceJet shares zoom over 11 per cent

Magnetic personality, but attractive enough?
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
Shares of SpiceJet has been the high performer in the Nifty Midcap index on Friday. It had touched an intraday high of ₹53.2 (up 11.18) before cooling down to trade at ₹52.20 in noon trade
In today's trade, the volume has already crossed yesterday's figure, and the scrip has outperformed its sector by 8.61 per cent.
Earlier on Thursday, KAL Airways and Kalanithi Maran moved the Delhi High Court to make SpiceJet pay them ₹242.93 crore, the low-cost airline approached the Supreme Court for relief.
Last month, the Delhi High Court had asked SpiceJet to pay the amount to KAL Airways and Maran within six weeks.
The deadline expired on October 14, and the Marans and KAL Airways waited a week before appealing in the High Court again, on Thursday.
Maran and KAL also sought directions for the appointment of an administrator/officer to take over the management of the company with the direction to apportion and pay to them the amount due till the date of actual payment, by liquidating current promoter Ajay Singh's shares in SpiceJet.
Subsequently, SpiceJet on Thursday approached the Supreme Court seeking relief.
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
Revamped product line includes most powerful flagship
Can’t afford a top-end phone? The ‘Fan Edition’ has some advanced features at a better price
‘Who you become’ and ‘How you evolve’ is more critical than following a set of tips, tricks or templates
Immediate annuity plans without ‘return of purchase price’ offer a solution, but there are drawbacks
It’s vital to know the details of the waiting period clause in your health insurance
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...