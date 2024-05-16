BSE Sensex declined by 109.15 pts or 0.15 per cent at 72,877.88 as of 12.35 pm, and Nifty 50 dropped 32.95 pts or 0.15 per cent at 22,167.60.

Sectoral indices traded in a mix. Nifty realty rose 1.27 per cent to trade at 977.25 as of 12.37 pm. Nifty PSU Bank declined by 1.29 per cent to trade at 7,068.05 and nifty bank slid by 0.26 per cent at 47,565.20.

The major gainers on the NSE were Bharti Airtel (1.93 per cent), Tech Mahindra (1.53%), LTIMindtree (1.21%), Infosys (1.17%), and Tata Consumer Products (0.80%). Meanwhile, Maruti (-2.59%), Tata Motos (-1.89%), Power Grid (-1.81%), SBI (-1.44%), and Bajaj Auto (-1.37%) were top decliners..

A total of 3,834 stocks were traded on the BSE as of 12.41 pm of which 2,043 of them advanced, 1,656 declined and 135 remained unchanged. The number of stocks that hit a 52-week high was 171 and those that hit a 52-week low was 26.

In addition, 254 stocks hit the upper circuit and 154 traded in the lower circuit.

The major stocks that hit a 52-week high on the NSE include Roto Pumps, Mahindra & Mahindra,ABB, Adani Power, and Ashok Leyland.

Stocks such as Honeywell Automation, Dixon Technologies,Pricol, and Titagarh Rail Systems rallied after Q4 financial results.