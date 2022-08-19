Stocks that will see action on August 19

The union government has reduced the windfall tax on sale of locally produced crude oil to ₹13,000 per tonne from ₹17,750 per tonne. The Centre has also revised the cess on export of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) to ₹2 per litre. For the past two weeks, ATF exports did not attract the cess. The special additional excise duty on export of diesel has been increased from ₹5 to ₹6 per litre, and including a cess it would ₹7 per litre. Shares of Reliance Industries, ONGC, Oil India and Vedanta.

Shares of IEXmay come under pressure as the Power Ministry has barred 13 States from buying or selling electricity from the spot market, through the bourses, or bilaterally, after these states did not clear their dues to power generating companies (gencos).

Zomato-owned quick commerce company Blinkit has started a printout service in Gurugram, charging an amount of ₹9 per page for black and white printing and ₹19 for coloured. Further, a delivery fee of ₹25 will be levied by the company for every such order.

NHPC Ltd has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Investment Board Nepal (IBN), Govt. of Nepal for preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR) and development of two hydropower projects - West Seti (750 MW) and Seti River 6 project (450 MW).

Vijender Singh has resigned as the Chief Executive Officer of Metropolis Healthcare. The company has agreed to relieve him from the position of CEO from the closing of business hours of August 17.

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd, engaged in the business of owning and operating marine crafts, dredging, repair and maintenance/refits of marine crafts and marine infrastructure, has signed a sale agreement with MIs Abnco Vie Win Ent Pvt Ltd for purchase of a new vessel "Self Propelled Hopper Barge M.V. Abnco VI". The vessel is acquired at a total cost of ₹3.50 crore. The said vessel is 2017 built and has a hopper capacity of 886 cubics.

Talbros Engineeringhas commenced construction on land acquired admeasuring 2.2 acre in Faridabad for setting up of new production unit.

The board of Seacoast Shipping Services Limited has approved the right issue on the basis of 1:1 and subject to the increase authorised share capital of the company. The board of has recommended increase authorised share capital of the company from ₹33.66 crore to ₹68 crore. The terms of Right Issue will be decided on next Board Meeting.