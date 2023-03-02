Bajaj Finserv Limited has received the final registration from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to commence its mutual fund operations under Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund (BFMF).

With Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited (BFAML) as the investment manager, BFMF will soon offer a range of mutual fund products including equity, debt, and hybrid funds, both in the active and passive segments to investors.

The Rights Issue Committee of the board of Gokul Agro Resources Ltd has approved the terms of the proposed rights issue of equity shares having a face value of ₹2 each. Rights entitles ratio-one equity share for every 32 shares held by the shareholders as of the record date with a right to renounce to the existing equity shareholders of the company.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for “manufacturing cum maintenance of Vande Bharat trainsets including up-gradation of the government manufacturing units & trainset depots” in JV with the following JV Partners: Joint Stock Company Metrowagonmash-70 per cent; Joint Stock Company Locomotive Electronic System 5 per cent; and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited 25 per cent. The total quantity is 200 trainsets and the cost per set is ₹120 crore.

Wipro has launched the 5G Def-i platform, which platform will empower businesses to seamlessly transform their infrastructure, networks, and services.

BF Infrastructure Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary, Bharat Forge Ltd has executed a share purchase agreement with PNC Infratech Limited and Ferrovia Transrail Solutions Private Limited for the purchase of 51 per cent shareholding in Ferrovia.

After the aforesaid acquisition, BFIL’s shareholding in Ferrovia will increase from 49 per cent to 100 per cent resulting in Ferrovia becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of BFIL and a step-down subsidiary of the company.

CreditAccess Grameen has informed the exchanges that its total income tax demand for AY19 at ₹2,333 crore has been reduced to ₹122.63 crore under the fresh assessment order received from the assessment unit of the Income Tax Department.

Somany Ceramics Limited, an internationally acclaimed organisation, specialising in ceramics and allied products segments, is known to be a leader in design and innovation and has opened its first Somany Studio-M.A Marble and Tiles in Tilhar-Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

South West Pinnacle Exploration Limited, an integrated service provider providing end-to-end drilling & exploration of natural resources, announced that it has won a new contract from Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC), a gold category State PSU.

The company bagged a contract from OMC for diamond core drilling work at chromite ore leases in Odisha. The contract worth ₹13.57 crore is expected to be completed by FY2024-25.

Sunteck Realty is a Mumbai-based luxury real estate development company that has leased out approximately 2 lakh sq ft of the built-up area of its premium commercial building Sunteck BKC51 to Upgrad Education Private Limited for a lease term of 29 years.

This encompasses a major milestone for the company. Upgrad will be paying starting rentals of close to ₹300 per sq ft per month on a carpet area basis. The total revenue generated from the project will amount close to ₹2,000 crore over the entire lease tenure.

V-Guard Industries Ltd, a leading electronics and electrical manufacturer, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ESAF Small Finance Bank to provide financing options to customers looking to install V-Guard’s Solar Rooftop Power System.

Vaishali Pharma Limited, a Mumbai-based company, engaged in the supply of pharmaceutical products to corporates, hospitals, and retail stores in all SKUs required, has received an order worth $73.85 million (₹600 crore with an overseas buyer for the purchase of antibiotics pharmaceutical products).

This is the result of correspondence with them for the last six months. This order is subject to initial advance payment as per the agreed terms of the contract and will be executed within six to eight months.

Nutricircle Limited entered into MoU with ICRISAT (International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid-Tropics) for the advancement of agriculture, agricultural technologies, technology commercialisation, entrepreneurship development, plant-based food and develop innovative products by isolating plant protein.