Mastek, a turnkey & trusted digital engineering & cloud transformation partner, today announced the appointment of Vijay Iyer as President of Americas, effective February 24, 2023. He is based and will operate out of the US.

Prior to joining Mastek, Vijay was an executive at Persistent Systems working as Senior Vice President of their digital transformation consulting and large deals business.

GQG Partners, a leading US-based global equity investment boutique, announced today the completion of ₹15,446 crore ($1.87 billion) in a series of secondary block trade transactions in the Adani Portfolio companies — Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, Adani Green Energy Limited, Adani Transmission Limited, and Adani Enterprises Limited.

The board of Refex Industries Ltd has approved a proposal to promote and incorporate a subsidiary — Refex Green Mobility Limited.

The main object of the proposed subsidiary is to offer environmentally sustainable services in the urban transportation and energy sectors, and to enter into the business of using the ever-evolving innovations in the technology landscape in order to offer environmentally sustainable services in the urban transportation and energy sectors.

The consortium of Titagarh Wagons Limited and Bharat Electricals Limited has emerged as the second lowest bidder (L2) for the manufacturing cum maintenance of Vande Bharat trainsets including the up-gradation of the government manufacturing units and trainset depots.

As per the financial bid opening dated March 1, 2023, the TWL-BHEL consortium has been declared L2. The total quantity is 200 trainsets and as per tender conditions, L2 is eligible to get 80 trainsets. The quote of the L1 bidder is ₹120 crore per trainset.

Adani Wilmar Limited (AWL) has announced the launch of the Kohinoor Hyderabadi Biryani Kit as part of their expansion of the ready-to-cook range. Under the Kohinoor brand, the do-it-yourself (DIY) biryani kit helps connoisseurs prepare restaurant-like authentic biryani in 30 minutes. The brand-new offering will be available in two variants — Hyderabadi which will be followed by Lucknowi priced at ₹159.

Pradeep Metals Limited has received the “Best Supplier Performance Award-2022” from Alfa Laval for the third year in a row.

Emami Ltd has further subscribed equity share capital of Brillare Science Pvt Ltd (Brillare), the subsidiary company; consequently, the company’s stake in Brillare has increased from 80.59 per cent to 82.92 per cent on issued and paid-up capital of the said subsidiary company.

Brillare Science Pvt Ltd is a professional beauty care company offering products in skin, hair & body care for professional salons and home use. It owns Brillare Science and Root Deep brand.

A meeting of the board of directors of Natco Pharma Ltd is scheduled on March 8, to consider and approve the proposal for the buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

Sinclairs Hotels Ltd had earlier informed regarding entering into a conditional sale agreement for the transfer of the company’s one acre of land (approximately) situated in Action Area I B, New Town, Kolkata for ₹27 crore. The sale transaction has now been concluded successfully, the company said.

TCM has received the following work order from the agency for the New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT), Department of Power, Government of Kerala, as per tender for the design, supply, installation and commissioning of grid-connected SPV Power Plants in public buildings at Thiruvananthapuram under Solar City Project (funded by Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd).

The board of Happiest Minds Technologies has approved the fundraising of ₹125 crore via the issue of 12,500 non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis in the domestic market in three tranches.

The funds will be utilised for general corporate purposes. The issue of commercial papers in the domestic market on a private placement basis has been deferred for consideration at an appropriate time.

The board of Magellanic Cloud Limited has approved and taken on record that the company has identified a corporate body that is into the drone manufacturing business for the acquisition and that the company had formed a committee that is conducting due diligence on the target company.

Etihad Airways Engineering, one of the world’s leading aircraft maintenance and engineering solutions providers, has partnered with global enterprise aviation software provider Ramco Systems to implement its Aviation Suite V5.9. The project was officially announced at the 2023 edition of MRO Middle East, held at Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai.

MOIL announced the production of 1.31 lakh tonnes of manganese ore in February, a 10 per cent growth over the same period last year. Manganese ore sales at 1.32 lakh tonnes during the month increased by 19 per cent year-over-year.

Kilburn Engineering Ltd has received various orders worth ₹82.74 crore from rotary calciners with accessories for intermediates of API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients).

India Grid Trust has completed the acquisition and management control of Khargone Transmission from Sterlite Power Transmission for ₹1,497.5 crore.

The addition of Khargone Transmission to the portfolio will take IndiGrid’s assets under management to ₹22,700 crore and the company’s overall asset base to 8,416 ckms (circuit kilometer) of transmission lines and 17,550 MVA of transformation capacity.