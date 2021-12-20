Stocks that will see action today (Dec 20)

Trigyn Technologies has announced that the company has been a recent victim of a cyber incident. The company had immediately initiated preventive measures to safeguard its systems, data and network. At this stage the company is in the process of identifying the impact of the incident and will update on the same if there is any material impact. Trigyn has taken the issue “very seriously and are committed to protect the interest of every stakeholder” and has engaged leading domain experts in the matter, it said in a notice to the stock exchanges. The company continues to operate normally and is carrying on its business and operations in normal and ordinary course.

Cipla said that its subsidiary Cipla US, Inc, has received final approval for its Lanreotide Injection, from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA). The FDA approval was based on a New Drug Application (NDA) submitted under the 505(b)(2) filing pathway. Lanreotide Injection is supplied in 60 mg/0.2 mL, 90 mg/0.3 mL, and 120 mg/0.5 mL singledose pre-filled syringes. It is indicated for the treatment of patients with Acromegaly and Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumours (GEP-NETs).

ITC has acquired, in the first tranche, 100 equity shares of ₹10 each and 940 Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares of ₹10 each of Mother Sparsh Baby Care Private Limited, representing 8.70 per cent of its share capital on a fully diluted basis.

Zomato, which had earlier announced regarding proposed acquisition of 7.89 per cent of the share capital of Bigfoot Retail Solutions Private Limited, completed the aforesaid acquisition in Shiprocket on December 17.

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has agreed to purchase 100 per cent stake in Seaview Developers Private Limited, which owns Candor TechSpace N2, for a total acquisition price of ₹3,970 crore. It also announced that the acquisition will be financed through a combination of preferential issue of ₹950 crore at a price of ₹294.25 per unit, and a property level debt issue of ₹2,910 crore at 6.78 per cent per annum. The preferential issue amounting to ₹495 crore will be allotted to third party investors and ₹455 crore will be allotted to Brookfield Group. The acquisition and the funding are subject to unit holder and regulatory approvals.

Kotak Securities Limited, a subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, has entered into a definitive agreement with Entroq Technologies Private Limited for acquiring nearly 7.50 per cent in the total share capital of latter. ETPL is a financial technology company, focused on providing short-curated financial news platform and a social community (Circles) for early-stage investors and millennials.

7NR Retail Ltd has sold out the premises of its Registered Office Property situated at Prahladnagar, Makarba, Ahmedabad. The possession of the property will be given to the Buyer after 20 days. In view of this, the company is also in the process of shifting its Registered office.

Deep Industries Limited has received Letter of Award from Vedanta for integrated oil & gas facility to be placed in single well pad at Jaya Field in Cambay Oalp Block and its operation and maintenance for a period of three years. The total estimated value of the said award is around ₹83.53 crore.

Dish TV has informed the exchanges that it has been served with a suit, filed by World Crest Advisors LLP, a promoter group entity, against inter-alia, Catalyst Trusteeship Limited and YES Bank Limited, before the High Court of Judicature at Bombay. The company, one of the defendants in the suit, seeks, inter-alia, a declaration to the effect that it is the owner of 44,00,54,852 equity shares of the company which are presently held by YES Bank Limited.

ISMT has said that a suit has been filed by Jindal Poly Pipes, seeking injunction against co. and Kirloskar Ferrous from conducting EGM for a preferential issue of equity. Earlier, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, a manufacturer of castings and pig iron, had agreed to acquire a majority stake in Indian Seamless Metal Tubes (ISMT) Limited by subscribing to equity shares through preferential allotment for ₹476.63 crore at ₹30.95 a share. The company had also commenced an open offer for acquiring up to 25.05 per cent of the resultant voting capital of the target company.

The Board of Directors of Mehta Housing Finance has approved investment in Ruparel Food Specialities Private Limited by way of purchase of 20 lakh shares (representing 22.22 per cent of equity share capital of RFSPL) from the existing shareholders for ₹2 crore. Since RFSPL is engaged in the business of dealing in all kinds of peanut butter, cream cheese and all products related to it and MHFL recently changed its object to dealing in food products, the acquisition of shares is likely to result in operational efficiency and synergy.

The board of Mastek has resolved to acquire 44,174 CCPS of Trans American Information Systems Private Ltd (Mastek Subsidiary), constituting 29.45 per cent of the preference shareholding of TAISPL from certain major shareholders of TAISPL and employees & associates of TAISPL for aggregate purchase consideration of ₹218.51 crore. The amount will be discharged as: ₹137.14 crore aggregate share purchase consideration to be paid in cash; and ₹81.37 crore aggregate share purchase consideration to be discharged by issue and allotment of fully paid-up equity shares of the company on a private placement basis. The board of Mastek has also approved proposal to provide the corporate guarantees for better financial support on behalf of Mastek Arabia - FZ LLC, step-down subsidiary.

HLE Glascoat Limited has successfully completed the transaction to acquire the global business of Thaletec GmbH, along with its wholly-owned subsidiary Thaletec Inc., US, after receiving all necessary regulatory approvals. Pursuant to the acquisition, Thaletec is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of HLE. Thaletec had revenues of €26 million in 2020. HLE Glascoat is now a global player in manufacturing of process equipment, with four manufacturing facilities across India and Germany.

The board of Vintage Coffee and Beverages Ltd has considered and approved the allotment of 1,93,47,055 shares to Chin Corp Holding PTE Ltd in promoter category.

Aurum PropTech has approved a mix of debt and equity infusion of $5 million in Monk Tech Labs Pte Ltd, a B2B SaaS company focussed on rental real estate industry. TheHouseMonk plans to deploy these funds to fuel its expansion into Europe and the US, as well as consolidate its position in Asia. The Board of Aurum PropTech Limited has also approved the terms and conditions of the ₹343.56-crore rights issue. Accordingly, eligible equity shareholders of the company are entitled to receive 3 equity shares for every 2 held as on the record date (to be notified later). The rights Issue Price: ₹80 a share. While 25 per cent has to be paid on application, the balance is in one or more calls.

Aditya Ispat Ltd has received the necessary consent for operation from the Telangana State Pollution Control Board for commencing operations of Unit-II at Kamaram Village, Shankarampet (R) Mandal at Medak District for producing steel wire products and fasteners. The approximate production capacity will be 3,000 tpa. The company is expected to commence the trial production in Unit-II in December.