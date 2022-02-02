Stocks that will see action today (Feb 2)

The board of Anupam Rasayan India has approved the acquisition of 24.96 per cent of the total equity shareholding of and joint control of Tanfac Industries Limited from Birla Group Holdings Private Limited, (a promoter company which is part of Aditya Birla Group) and few other promoter group of TIL and the launching of an open offer under the Securities Exchange Board of India (substantial acquisition of shares and takeover) Regulations, 2011 to acquire a further 26 per cent shareholding from the public shareholders of TIL.

The consideration for the acquisition of shares from the sellers is ₹148.14 crore and the open offer (assuming full acceptance) is ₹154.31 crore, which will be funded through debt pursuant to the acquisition.

As part of its long term commitment towards renewable energy transition, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, a leading Indian cement major and a subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Limited, adds its ground-mounted solar power plant capacity to 17.1 MW (from 2.4MW in 2014), in Cuttack (Odisha). Spread over 49 acres, the solar power plant is set to generate 25.52 MU/PA, to be utilised for the energy requirements of its Kapilas Cement Manufacturing Works (KCMW), Odisha.

ASM Technologies Ltd and Hind High Vacuum (HHV), a leading vacuum technology manufacturer have formed a 50:50 Joint Venture (JV). The new entity will undertake design led engineering and manufacturing of tools, sub-systems, sub-system components and components for the semiconductor and solar industries.

Amber Enterprises India Limited has entered into the definitive agreements with Pravartaka Tooling Services Private Limited and acquired 60 per cent stake in the equity share capital of Pravartaka, which is engage in the business of injection mould tool manufacturing and injection moulding components manufacturing for various industries. The business is being acquired by Pravartaka from Pioneer Tooling Services, one of the leading injection moulding tool maker and injection moulding components maker for consumer durable, automotive and electronics industry on slump sale basis in the financial year 2021-22.

Bharat Forge along with subsidiary Bharat Forge International (BFIL) has acquired an additional 3,66,451 shares of Tevva Motors (Jersey), after the conversion of convertible loan note (CLN). Following this, the shareholding of the company has increased to 39.71 per cent in Tevva.

Windlas Biotech on Tuesday informed the exchanges that it has concluded SAHPRA (South African Health Products Regulatory Authority) inspection audit report for the plant-IV situated at Dehradun with zero critical observations/deficiencies, zero major deficiencies and some minor deficiencies.

