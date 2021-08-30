Stocks that will see action today

The Board of Bharti Airtel has the issuance of equity shares of the face value of ₹5 each of the company on a rights basis to eligible equity shareholders of the company as on the record date (to be notified later), of an Issue size of up to ₹21,000 crore. The company has fixed the issue price as ₹535 a share and rights entitlement ratio as 1:14 (1 equity share for every 14 equity shares held by eligible shareholders as on the record date).

Shree Pushkar Chemicals has informed the exchanges that it has allotted 7,89,473 convertible warrants at ₹190 a share to MD & Chairman and Promoter of Co. The price is almost 12 per cent premium to Friday closing price of ₹170.40.

The Board of Nazara Technologies Ltd has approved to make a strategic investment for the proposed acquisition of 10,000 equity shares of ₹10 each representing 100 per cent of the issued and paid-up share capital of OpenPlay Technologies Private Limited from its existing shareholders i.e. Sreeram Reddy Vanga and Unnati Management Consultants LLP at a consideration of INR 186.41 crore.

GOCL Corporation: The company has entered into an agreement with Squarespace Infra City to sell 44.25 acres of land at Kukatpally, Hyderabad, for ₹451.79 crore. The transaction is expected to be completed in 3-6 months. The remaining land of about 32.09 acres will continue under the Joint Development Agreement with Hinduja Estates (HEPL) for development based on approvals.

Dalmia Bharat’s subsidiary of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) has signed three Memorandum of Understandings with the Government of Jharkhand to invest ₹758 crore in the state. Dalmia Cement will invest ₹500 crores in its manufacturing unit at Jharkhand Industrial Area Development Authority Bokaro. In addition to expanding its existing capacity of 3.7Mnt through debottlenecking, the company plans to set up a new grinding unit, taking the overall cement manufacturing capacity at Bokaro to 6.3 MTPA.

In line with its commitment to curb carbon emissions, the company has signed a pact with the Govt of Jharkhand to set up a solar power plant to provide clean energy to the state. The company will further invest ₹250 crore for establishing the solar power plant.

Tinplate Company of India has approved an expansion plan, investing in putting up an additional capacity of 3,00,000 tonne per annum at Jamshedpur. The project is expected to be completed in about 3 years.

Bal Pharma’s Promoter Micro Labs has acquired the entire stake in the company from investor Jitendra Tejraj Lunia. Promoter bought 3,00,900 equity shares at ₹92.74 a share from Jitendra Tejraj Lunia, who exited the company by selling his holding.

Vivo Bio Tech Ltd, a leading Contract Research Services and Lab Animal supply company, has entered into a long term supply contract for various products & services with Biological E, one of the largest vaccine manufacturers of India, as a preferred vendor. The value of the contract is estimated to be a in the range of ₹20-30 crores per year, for each of the next three years.

Pioneer Embroideries Ltd has announced that the Circular Resolution was passed by the Board of Directors of the Company for expansion into POY (Partially Oriented Yarns) and DTY (Draw Textured Yarns).

The Board of Jagan Lamps has approved a proposal to offer, issue and allot, fully paid-up equity shares of the company for not exceeding ₹1.40 crore to Jagan Automotives Private Limited, Promoter entity, by way of a preferential allotment subject to the approval of shareholders in ensuing Annual General Meeting. The board also approved proposal to offer, issue and allot of 73,000 unsecured compulsorily convertible debentures worth R 73 lakh Ashish Aggarwal, Promoter of the Company, by way of a preferential allotment.

Donear Industries has entered into an agreement to purchase of current assets, intangible assets including distribution network, ancillary assets and trade teceivables of Synthetics Fabric Business of RSWM Limited ("Seller") on August 28, 2021. The agreement has been approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 27, 2021.