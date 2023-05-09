Blackstone Inc’s delisting offer for India’s R Systems International Ltd was unsuccessful as the US investment fund failed to draw enough interest from public shareholders, the manager of the offer said on Monday.

Blackstone, which in November said it would buy a nearly 52 per cent stake in the IT services firm for $359 million, needed to raise its stake to 90 per cent for the delisting proposal to work.

State-owned NLC India Ltd on Monday said its board has approved raising to ₹5,000 crore through the issuance of debentures in the ongoing financial year. The company’s board has also approved a proposal for the incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary company to take over the existing renewable assets.

Krsnaa Diagnostics Limited has commenced its CT Scan Services at Municipal General Hospital, Rajawadi, Ghatkoper, Mumbai.

The board of Emami Realty has approved an allotment of about 8.54 crore (7.5 per cent) unsecured unlisted non-convertible debentures of ₹82, in lieu of zero coupon unsecured optionally convertible debentures, aggregating to ₹700 crore for its remaining tenure, which were allotted by the company on February 14.

RHI Magnesita India Limited has made further investment in Dalmia OCL Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary, by way of subscription of 1,69,75,051 equity shares of DOCL having face value of ₹10 each at a premium of ₹197 each for an amount aggregating to ₹351 crore on right issue basis.

Punjab National Bank has infused capital amounting to ₹498.75 crore in the Rights Issue of PNB Housing Finance Limited (PNBHFL). The company has subscribed to 1,81,36,365 shares at ₹275 per share.

The Board of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited has considered and approved the proposal for the declaration of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:2, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company. The Board has further approved the proposal of increasing the authorised share capital of the company from ₹66.50 crore to ₹85 crore.

The board of Greenply Industries Limited has accorded its consent to enter into a joint venture agreement with SAMET B.V., a company duly incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands for manufacturing and selling functional furniture hardware such as slide systems for wooden and metallic drawers, hinge systems, lift-up systems and other connection fittings, etc. through a manufacturing facility in India.

Greenply Industries will invest an amount of approximately ₹34 crore in the joint venture over the next four years.

Godrej Consumer Products said that it has completed the acquisition of the FMCG business of Raymond Consumer Care. On April 27, the company announced the proposed acquisition of the FMCG business of Raymond Consumer Care by way of a slump sale for ₹2,825 crore.

