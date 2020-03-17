Sun Pharma board okays buyback

The board of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Tuesday approved the buy-back of its equity shares from the open market at a maximum price of ₹425 a share for an aggregate maximum amount of up to ₹1,700 crore. The buyback size represents 9.83 per cent and 4.44 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital and free reserves of the latest audited standalone financial statements and audited consolidated financial statements, respectively, for the financial year ended March 31, 2019. The company will buy back from the equity shareholders/beneficial owners of equity shares of the company, except promoters, members of promoter group and persons acting in concert. Our Bureau