Tata Business Cycle NFO opens

The new fund offer of Tata Business Cycle Fund, an open-ended Equity Scheme, will open for subscription on Friday and will close on July 30. According to a press release, Tata Business Cycles Fund aims to deploy the business cycle approach to identify economic trends and invest in sectors and stocks that are likely to outperform. During an expansion phase it will buy either the sector leaders or companies benefiting disproportionately from the sectoral tailwinds during economic and business cycles. During a contraction phase it will Invest in companies from sectors which provide cushion during downcycles.