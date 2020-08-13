Stocks

Tata Power shares rally 7 per cent after June quarter results

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 13, 2020 Published on August 13, 2020

Shares of Tata Power on Thursday jumped nearly 7 per cent after the company said its consolidated net profit rose by 10 per cent for quarter ended June.

The stock gained 6.89 per cent to Rs 56.60 on the BSE. On the NSE, it jumped 5.57 per cent to Rs 55.90.

Tata Power on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit rose by 10 per cent to Rs 268 crore for the quarter ended June on the back of reduced expenses.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 243 crore during the same period a year ago, it said in a BSE filing.

During April-June, the company reported a total income of Rs 6,540 crore as compared to Rs 7,874 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses during the quarter under review stood at Rs 6,555 crore as against Rs 7,228 crore in the year-ago period.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 13, 2020
stocks and shares
Tata Power Company Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.