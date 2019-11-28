Stocks

Tata Power to rope in global investors via InvIT

Tata Power Company is looking to sell a stake in its renewable energy portfolio to global investors, its chief executive Praveer Sinha said, according to a Reuters report. The company is examining the option of bringing in global investors through an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), Sinha said, adding that the funds would help the company reduce debt. It will be a private InvIT, Sinha said, and added that will attract some global players who are long-term investors.

