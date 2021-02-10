Tech glitches: SEBI norms on compensation soon

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
A substantial rise in technical glitches, both at the end of stock exchanges and stock brokers, has forced SEBI to look at framing new rules.
“SEBI is actively considering a proposal to introduce a framework for ascertaining the incidents of technical glitches where compensation needs to be paid to the investors and to devise a methodology and calculation of compensation,” SEBI has said in its annual report.
NSE has seen a series of tech glitches over the past five years. NSE’s former chairman Ashok Chawla had written a strong letter to the management and staff as to how the recurring tech glitches could become a ‘Black Swan’ event for the bourse.
Although, tech glitch has been a recurring phenomena for domestic stock exchanges for the past few years, SEBI has not made public any of its analysis of it. NSE Clearing suffered a tech glitch last time in September 2020 after SEBI introduced new margin norms. Also, pay-in and pay-out was disrupted for three days then.
Last year, brokers association ANMI had even shot off a letter to NSE alleging severe loss to its members due to tech glitch. In December NSE Clearing, the trade clearing and settlement arm of NSE, was hit by a technical glitch that affected several stock brokers. Before the Nifty index witnessed its worst single day fall in nearly seven months of over 3 per cent, or 432 points, many brokers saw their trade orders being automatically deleted and some even had their terminals disabled.
The BSE had suffered a major tech glitch nearly 10 years ago on Diwali trading day and had annulled all the trades. Recently, the trading platform of Zerodha too has been hit by tech glitch multiple times. Upstoxx too suffered one just a few days ago. Bank-backed brokers such as HDFC Securities and ICICI Direct too have had their platforms hit by tech glitch.
SEBI is also considering a proposal to ascertain the optimum corpus for the Investor Protection Fund (IPF) of the stock exchanges on the basis of rigorous stress testing to ensure that the legitimate claims of the clients of the defaulting members or brokers even in extreme times are met.
The regulator would also review the quantum of Settlement Guarantee Fund (SGF) of the Clearing Corporations based on the stress test to increase the resilience of the markets to possible risks posed by extreme volatility.
Further, a well-documented framework at the depository level for orderly winding down of the depositories operations is being developed in accordance with guidelines specified by Sebi. Concerning market infrastructure institutions (MIIs), Sebi said such institutions rely heavily on technology for their various activities related to trading, clearing and settlement etc. Thus, it is pertinent to give more focus on systems or technology during the inspection of MIIs.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
Having made deep inroads into the global metropolitan culture, ethnic cuisine has become a marker of the width ...
Adversity at work can make teams come closer and go the extra mile
A scenic part of the Himalayan landscape is now an image of death and destruction
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...