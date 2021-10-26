Stocks

Tech Mahindra records new highs on strong Q2 earnings

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 26, 2021

Brokerages remain bullish on the stock citing deal momentum and robust outlook

The shares of Tech Mahindra gained focus on Tuesday, recording fresh highs, after the company reported strong results for Q2 FY 2022.

At 12:03 pm, Tech Mahindra was trading at ₹1560.90 on the BSE, up ₹36.50 or 2.39 per cent. It recorded a fresh 52-week high of ₹1629.40. It had opened at ₹1569.70 as against the previous close of ₹1524.40. It recorded an intraday low of ₹1554.00.

On the NSE, it was trading at ₹1,560.75, up ₹36.65 or 2.40 per cent. It recorded a new 52-week high of ₹1,630.

The company on Monday posted a 25.8 per cent year-on-year growth in profit after tax for the second quarter of FY22 at ₹1,339 crore compared to ₹1,064.6 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. On a sequential basis, profit was down by 1.1 per cent.

The company’s revenue during the reporting quarter was its highest over the past decade. Revenue increased 16.1 per cent YoY to ₹10,881 crore against ₹9,371.8 crore in Q2FY21. It was up 6.7 per cent QoQ.

Its deal wins for the quarter was around $750 million. Key verticals CME grew 6.7 per cent while enterprise segment grew 6.3 per cent.

The company’s board announced a special dividend of ₹15 per share.

Brokerages bullish

Brokerages remain bullish on the stock citing deal momentum and robust outlook.

IDBI Capital upgraded its rating for the stock from Hold to Buy with a target price of ₹1770

“TechM expects deal momentum to continue in coming quarters. This coupled with robust outlook in healthcare, BFSI, Hi tech and communication coupled with hiring of 14930 & doubling of fresher represents healthy revenue visibility,” it said.

Emkay gave the stock a Buy rating with a rateget price of ₹1,870. It also raised the FY22-24E EPS by 1.3-2.6 per cent, factoring in the Q2 beat and recently announced acquisitions.

Axis Securities also gave the stock a Buy rating with a target price of ₹1700 with a 12 per cent upside.

Motilal Oswal Research, however maintained a Neutral rating on the stock with a target price of ₹1,640, citing added risk due to stretched metrics.

“TechM's huge exposure to the Communications vertical remains a potential opportunity as a broader 5G rollout can lead to a new spending cycle in this space. The company is seeing traction in 5G investment. We expect a gradual improvement in EBIT margin, given the levers around productivity and cost optimization. Elevated operating metrics and supply-side pressures remain a risk to our margin estimates,” it said adding that it expects the company to deliver mid-teens growth in FY22.

Published on October 26, 2021

