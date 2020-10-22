Stocks

Tejas Networks surges over 8% on strong Q2 numbers

Internet Desk | Updated on October 22, 2020 Published on October 22, 2020

Tejas Networks on Wednesday announced its second-quarter results. The revenue from operations has increased by 25.5 per cent to ₹106.8 crore. The company reported a profit after tax of ₹4.5 crore compared to the net loss of ₹4.4 crore registered in Q2FY20.

Tejas Networks currently has the order book of ₹599 crore. The debt-free company expect further improvement in H2HY21 financial performance.

The shares of the company are currently quoting at ₹92/apiece, up 8.7 per cent and are up for the fifth straight day.

Tejas Networks Ltd
